Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $87.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.95 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSET. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

