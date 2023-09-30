Beldex Price Hits $0.0316 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $176.48 million and $550,436.37 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.01 or 0.06208860 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00034247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00026881 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00011789 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,962,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,542,730 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

