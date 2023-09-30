Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the August 31st total of 136,300 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 768,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BNTC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 4,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Benitec Biopharma to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

