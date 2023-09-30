Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) Short Interest Update

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Biotricity Trading Up 1.4 %

BTCY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. 7,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,913. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.34. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biotricity will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

