Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Trading 64.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 64.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $33.32 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

