Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $31.65 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $31.65 or 0.00117052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $609.80 million and approximately $14.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,040.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.02 or 0.00876544 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015889 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

