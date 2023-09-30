BNB Price Hits $214.93 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $214.93 or 0.00796341 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $33.07 billion and $242.29 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,846,631 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,846,717.27381003. The last known price of BNB is 214.79898369 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1648 active market(s) with $336,168,507.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.