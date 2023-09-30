BNB Price Hits $214.93 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $214.93 or 0.00796341 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $33.07 billion and $242.29 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,846,631 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,846,717.27381003. The last known price of BNB is 214.79898369 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1648 active market(s) with $336,168,507.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
