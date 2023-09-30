BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DMB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.