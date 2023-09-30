Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

BRKR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,295. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bruker by 228.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,908 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth $1,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

