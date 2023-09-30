BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BYD Price Performance

OTCMKTS BYDDY traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,349. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

Get BYD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BYD in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

BYD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.