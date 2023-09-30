BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Update

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BYTE Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BYTS remained flat at $10.67 during midday trading on Friday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. BYTE Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings Lp Byte acquired 70,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $749,999.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,662,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,086,286.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

