CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 334,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,385.0 days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIAF remained flat at $32.63 during midday trading on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $32.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.