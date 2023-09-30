Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Short Interest Up 65.5% in September

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CVKD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 5,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,439. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cadrenal Therapeutics

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

In other Cadrenal Therapeutics news, CEO Quang X. Pham acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

