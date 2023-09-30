Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. 10,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $543.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 44.80% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.