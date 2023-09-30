Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLLXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 3,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. Callinex Mines has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.00.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
