Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLLXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 3,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. Callinex Mines has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,000 square hectare situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

