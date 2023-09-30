Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CCCMF remained flat at $27.00 during trading hours on Friday. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCCMF shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

