Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Shares of CFPZF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. Canfor has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

