Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 29.8% in September

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2023

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,019. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

