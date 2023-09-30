Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Update

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caravelle International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Caravelle International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACO stock remained flat at $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,524. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Caravelle International Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

