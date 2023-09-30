Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in September

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 536,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 651,061.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 651,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 352,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 234,312 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 215,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 1,255,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,248. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,627.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.