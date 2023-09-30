CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $70.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $1,330,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $128,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,504 shares of company stock valued at $21,759,505. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Ossiam lifted its position in CarMax by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

