Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carter Bankshares Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of CARE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 75,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,278. The company has a market capitalization of $292.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $18.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.
