Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CARE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 75,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,278. The company has a market capitalization of $292.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $18.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.96 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.