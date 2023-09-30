Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Down 30.9% in September

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CARV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 2,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,063. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

