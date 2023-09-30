Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Down 30.9% in September

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Carver Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:CARV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 2,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,063. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carver Bancorp
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.