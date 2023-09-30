Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Catalyst Bancorp Stock Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ:CLST traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $12.06. 8,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Catalyst Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.
Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 0.48%.
Institutional Trading of Catalyst Bancorp
About Catalyst Bancorp
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Catalyst Bancorp
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.