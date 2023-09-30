Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:CLST traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $12.06. 8,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Catalyst Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 0.48%.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Bancorp

About Catalyst Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

