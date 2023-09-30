CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CFN Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNFN remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106. CFN Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

