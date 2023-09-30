CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CFN Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNFN remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106. CFN Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.
CFN Enterprises Company Profile
