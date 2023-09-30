Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Up 77.5% in September

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the August 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 774,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,579. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

