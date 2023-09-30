Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock remained flat at $0.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 186,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,077. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $10.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.13. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 254.17% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $79.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 66.7% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 112.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,370,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 176,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 35,759.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 173,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
