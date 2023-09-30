China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Down 28.4% in September

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CIHKY stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. This is an increase from China Merchants Bank’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. China Merchants Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

