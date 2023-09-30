ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMOS shares. TheStreet cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,483. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $838.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.34 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 6.75%.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

