Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Critical Survey

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chord Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Chord Energy has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $3.65 billion 1.85 $1.86 billion $40.92 3.96 Vermilion Energy $2.67 billion 0.90 $1.01 billion $5.26 2.78

This table compares Chord Energy and Vermilion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vermilion Energy. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chord Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chord Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 44.17% 19.07% 13.55% Vermilion Energy 41.30% 16.48% 8.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chord Energy and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89 Vermilion Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40

Chord Energy currently has a consensus price target of $185.89, indicating a potential upside of 14.70%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.32%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Chord Energy.

Dividends

Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Vermilion Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chord Energy pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vermilion Energy pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vermilion Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Chord Energy beats Vermilion Energy on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia. It also owns 20% interests in the offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production facilities that covers 59,552 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.