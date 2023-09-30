Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

CHYHY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,942. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $20.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.67.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

