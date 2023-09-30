Clarity Financial LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1,739.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,974 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.82. 5,365,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,213,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.