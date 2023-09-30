Clarity Financial LLC Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $691.84. 225,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $484.52 and a one year high of $811.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $702.86.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

