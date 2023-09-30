Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in September

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clarkson from GBX 3,840 ($46.89) to GBX 3,800 ($46.40) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Clarkson Trading Up 1.4 %

Clarkson Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKNHF traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 711. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

