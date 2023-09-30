Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the August 31st total of 263,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLSD
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 70,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.85.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 2,217.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clearside Biomedical
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.