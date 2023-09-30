Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the August 31st total of 263,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 70,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 2,217.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

