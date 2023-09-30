Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Update

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 800,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Co-Diagnostics Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of CODX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,240. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $32.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
