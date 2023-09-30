Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Update

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 800,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Co-Diagnostics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CODX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,240. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $32.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

