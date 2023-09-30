Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in September

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.5 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.25. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.40. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $118.43 and a 1-year high of $176.30.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.