Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 44,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of COEP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 151,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,047. Coeptis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeptis Therapeutics

In other news, Director Gene Salkind acquired 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $26,060.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 44,226 shares of company stock valued at $40,994 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coeptis Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COEP. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coeptis Therapeutics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,608 shares during the period. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

