Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 3.4 %

COLB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. 1,086,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

