Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Comera Life Sciences

In other news, major shareholder David Soane acquired 273,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $139,657.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 225,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles Cherington purchased 2,053,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,432.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,813,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,961.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,347,627 shares of company stock worth $1,199,690 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Comera Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comera Life Sciences Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.29. 110,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,474. Comera Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

About Comera Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous biologics to subcutaneous versions. The company's lead pipeline candidate is CLS-001, a subcutaneous formulation of vedolizumab for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

See Also

