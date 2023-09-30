Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the August 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.7 days.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:CMDXF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

