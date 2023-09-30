Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Up 44.4% in September

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Conifer from $1.70 to $1.65 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Conifer had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conifer will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 405,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

