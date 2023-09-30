Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMW) Short Interest Update

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Consilium Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 66,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,773. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLMW. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $840,000.

About Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

