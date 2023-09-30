Contrasting Pioneer Bancorp (PBFS) and Its Peers

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pioneer Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bancorp $79.69 million $10.28 million 9.70 Pioneer Bancorp Competitors $155.40 million $36.39 million -1.49

Profitability

Pioneer Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bancorp. Pioneer Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Pioneer Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bancorp 25.77% 8.68% 1.13% Pioneer Bancorp Competitors 16.31% 7.54% 0.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Bancorp Competitors 77 442 337 4 2.31

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 28.88%. Given Pioneer Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pioneer Bancorp competitors beat Pioneer Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. In addition, the company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including homeowners, automobile, and comprehensive business insurance; employee benefit products and services, such as group health, dental, disability, and life insurance products, as well as defined contribution, defined benefit administration, and human resource management services; and wealth management services comprising investment advice, retirement income planning, estate planning, business succession, and employer retirement planning. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp, MHC.

