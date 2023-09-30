Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,461,400 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 1,053,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.9 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 14,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.26.

Converge Technology Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

