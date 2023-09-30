Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in September

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance

Shares of CRPAF stock remained flat at $27.41 during trading on Friday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

Get Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CRPAF shares. Citigroup cut shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, hydraulic, biomass, solar thermal, and green hydrogen power projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.