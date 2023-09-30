Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 76,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,234. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Further Reading

