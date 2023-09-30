County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Update

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

County Line Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CYLC remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,581. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. County Line Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

County Line Energy Company Profile

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

