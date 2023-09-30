Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CRARY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. 92,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,761. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.
