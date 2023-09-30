Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Crown Crafts Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Crafts

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

In other Crown Crafts news, Director Zenon S. Nie purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,125.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Further Reading

